Tuscaloosa Police hosting Popsicles in the Park this month

It’s national Parks and Recreation Month, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department is encouraging residents to come outside and celebrate.

That’s why TPD is hosting Popsicles in the Park at a trio of city parks throughout the month, offering a chance for families to come out for an ice-cold treat alongside a meet-and-greet with their local officers.

In addition to popsicles, participants can partake in a life-sized Connect Four game, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and hula hoops.

“We try to host events at least once a month that join officers and community members together in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” said TPD Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders in a statement.

And several new parks around Tusclaoosa present a prime opportunity to draw folks out.

“Randall Family Park and River District Park both opened with the last year, so we thought they would be perfect spots to hold events,” he said. “And Shelby Park is always a great place to spend a summer afternoon, with plenty of shade and the splash pad.”

Locations, dates and times are: