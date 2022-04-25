Tuscaloosa Police host car and bike show for good cause

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Michaela Redmond

The Tuscaloosa Police Department hosted a vintage car and bike show at University Mall on Sunday, offering the community a look at awesome vehicles for a good cause.

Money raised by attendees and those showcasing their vehicles went to the Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League, which supports children in need of after-school activities.

This is the event’s inaugural year, but Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said it’ll be coming back again in the future.

“To bring the community and law enforcement together to show that we are ordinary people,” said Sanders. “We also want to have a community event where everybody can come out in a safe environment and not be negative all the time.”