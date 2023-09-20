Tuscaloosa Police highlighting team as part of National Forensic Science Week

As part of National Forensic Science Week, the Tuscaloosa Police Department is highlighting one of its investigators who is going above and beyond.

Investigator Stewart Coffee, who is part of TPD’s forensic science team, recently acquired his certification as a firearms examiner. The accomplishment comes after two years of training and means the department is even more qualified to analyze ballistic evidence and solve complex cases.

“Investigator Coffee’s expertise will greatly enhance our ability to swiftly and effectively investigate cases involving firearms, leading to more efficient case resolutions and success in apprehending suspects,” TPD Chief Brent Blankley said in a statement. “The work they do produces strong, scientific evidence that holds up in court, ensuring justice for violent crime victims and their families.”

Historically, evidence collected in gun crimes was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, meaning longer turnaround times and frequent backlogs. Now, TPD can do much of its investigating itself.

“The ability to conduct these investigations in-house enables us to swiftly address and apprehend dangerous offenders,” Blankley said.

Coffee is one of the division’s four analysts, and the team also includes three evidence technicians and support staff employees.

Created in 2021, the Forensic Services Division is led by director Mitch Rector, the unit’s first certified firearm examiner. Rector came to TPD with more than 30 years of experience at Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

The division’s firearms and toolmark examiners do work including test-firing weapons collected as evidence, microscopic examinations and comparison of cartridge cases and bullets and entering cartridge cases into a nationwide database.