Tuscaloosa Police have advice for keeping students safe this season

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Leosha Dickens

Fall brings lots of activities for students and adults. It’s homecoming season, Halloween is around the corner and fall break is just ahead for some very lucky college students. Teenagers are always excited to participate in all these fall activities, but the Tuscaloosa Police Department is reminding them and their families that safety comes first.

“We understand teenagers want to have fun,” said TPD Lt. Craig Parker. “Nobody disputes that fact. I think we all ourselves had fun as teenagers. But we have seen instances where what is considered a prank goes above and beyond what is a playful prank and becomes criminal in nature.”

Parker said TPD doesn’t want to see teens facing potential charges because a plan to TP a house fun for went above and beyond harmless fun.

Tuscaloosa has a year-round curfew for teens: Anyone younger than 18 must be home by 11 p.m.