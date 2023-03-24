Tuscaloosa Police Department searching for new recruits

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for its newest officers, and they’re hosting a career fair next week offering candidates a chance to come check out what the job entails.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said the department is currently short about 32 officers, and that’s a major reason for this latest recruitment push. Not to mention, working for TPD has some valuable benefits, he said.

“The city council and mayor have done an amazing job here lately with giving us a take-home car program and hiring bonus,” Blankley said. “We are going to feature all of that stuff and talk to anybody who is thinking about getting into law enforcement.”

Blankley said protecting the public is the No. 1 responsibility for TPD’s officers, and they’re seeking qualified candidates who put their fellow neighbors first.

“We pride ourselves on working with the community,” Blankley said. “The taxpayers, they pay our salaries and we owe it to them to be as respectful as possible and keep the streets safe. That’s why we want to hire the right people.”

The city is host the Tuscaloosa Police Department Career Fair Thursday, March 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa RiverMarket on Jack Warner Parkway.

Blankley said candidates must be at least 21 years old and have earned a high school diploma or equivalent.

Candidates must pass a written and physical test before earning a spot at the Law Enforcement Academy, where they’ll train for several months before stepping into the job.