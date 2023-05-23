Tuscaloosa Police confiscate gun after incident at DCH

Reports of an active shooter at DCH Regional Medical Center spread around social media this morning were greatly exaggerated.

Yes, there was a gun, but no shots were ever fired and no one was in danger. Tuscaloosa Police arrived at the hospital just after 5 a.m. on reports of an elderly patient armed with a handgun.

The patient, who is 81, displayed a small handgun while he was in one of the hospital rooms.

No shots were fired, no one was injured and the man handed over his weapon when officers arrived.

Tuscaloosa Police said no criminal charges have been filed, and the patient remained at the hospital for treatment.

DCH Health System sent the following statement Tuesday morning: