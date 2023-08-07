Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League ensures students are prepared for school

The first day of school is right around the corner. And the Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League hosted a backpack giveaway for students.

“This is a great thing for the community, bringing the community kids and law enforcement together. We want to invest in our kids, and we want to make sure that our kids start off the year not having to worry about backpacks or parents having to worry about supplies,” said Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders.

The PAL members and board gave out more than 600 backpacks filled with school supplies such as paper, notepads and pencils.

Board member Lillie Leatherwood said their main goal was to make sure the students of west Alabama kicked off the school year with no excuses or worries.

“Anything to assist the parents and easier for them and just showing the kids how much we appreciate them and let them know we are here for them,” said Leatherwood.

The line to pick up a backpack was out the door before the event even got started and supplies were gone in minutes.

Members of the PAL organization said seeing all the smiling faces is what keeps this event going every year.

