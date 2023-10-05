Tuscaloosa Police assist US Marshals after suspect barricaded self in motel room

A high-risk suspect being sought by U.S. Marshals is now in custody after barricading himself inside a motel room for hours Thursday morning.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Special Response Team assisted the U.S. Marshals Task Force at the Ramada Inn on Skyland Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. after the task force reported the suspect was armed and refused to leave his room.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect through text messages and phone calls for nearly two hours before officers deployed gas canisters into the room. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody around 11:45 a.m.

“We took a lot of steps to ensure everyone’s safety, from evacuating the hotel guests to using drones and a slow, methodical approach,” TPD Chief Brent Blankley said in a statement. “These efforts paid off, and we were able to assist in the safe apprehension of a dangerous suspect.”