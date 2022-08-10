Tuscaloosa placing extra dumpsters around town for move-in trash

When thousands of people in a city are moving at the same time, trash can be a big problem.

That’s why the city of Tuscaloosa’s Environmental Services Department dropped nine dumpsters around the city for use through Monday, Aug. 22.

Those dumpsters are spots where students and their families can toss all the waste accumulated during the moving process.

You can find those receptacles at:

Meador Drive at Cloverdale Road

11th Avenue at 12th Street

Seventh Avenue at 13th Street

Fifth Avenue between 15th and 16th streets

Eighth Avenue at 11th Street

Ninth Avenue between 12th and 13th streets

12th Street (behind Julia Tutwiler Hall)

12th Street at 14th Avenue

Thomas Street (in the turnaround behind Publix)

Dumpsters are marked with move-in/move-out signage and are strictly for residential use, not for contractors or businesses.

All debris should be placed inside the dumpsters, not on the ground.

Items like cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, plastic bags, aluminum cans, steel soup cans, newspapers/magazines and office paper can be recycled in blue curbside recycling bins or at drop-off recycling trailers located around the city.

Electronics can be recycled at the Environmental Services Facility at 3440 Reese Phifer Ave. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Need help finding recycling trailers? You can find a list of locations right here.