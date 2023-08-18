Tuscaloosa pastor attends five town hall meetings wanting to see great things happen

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Nick Balenger

Despite a small turnout for Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox’s fifth installment of his summer town hall series, Maddox made the most of it by putting the chairs in a circle and sitting down with his constituents.

One of those constituents is James Williams, who is the only one besides Maddox and his staff attending every single town hall meeting. Why? That’s easy, he said.

“I want to know what’s going on in Tuscaloosa,” Williams said. I want to learn about Tuscaloosa and what’s going on in the whole city. And I’m concerned about the whole city, not just the district I live in, District 2. I’m concerned about the whole city, and I want to see great things happen in Tuscaloosa.”

The mayor touched on the former McFarland Mall property owned by business mogul Stan Page, bridge renovations and future city upgrades.

The city is also making it even easier for high school students to get ahead in their college education thanks to a dual enrollment expansion.

Currently, the city offers Tuscaloosa City Schools students the chance to take nine credit hours of college courses while in high school at the University of Alabama, Shelton State Community College or Stillman College. Maddox said they’re looking at expanding that to 12 credit hours. Shelton State, he said, has also agreed to match that amount with 12 credit hours of its own, meaning high school students could take as many as 24 credit hours before graduation.

The next and final town hall is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 at Catch a Taste from 5:30 to 7 p.m.