Tuscaloosa parents charged with murdering their son

A mother and father from Tuscaloosa are charged with murder of the couple’s own baby. Jameela Biggs, age 23, and Antonio Martin, age 36, were both arrested Tuesday.

Captain Jack K ennedy, Commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said an unresponsive infant boy was dropped off Monday night at the DCH Regional Medical Center. The infant was transferred to Children’s Hospital. After examination, it was determined that the infant boy had extensive injuries, including multiple skull fractures.

“A medical expert examined the child extensively over the next day and reported that the injuries were consistent with intentional physical abuse,” said Kennedy. “The infant was placed on life support at that time.”

Kennedy said the parents were interviewed, and were unable to provide a reasonable explanation for their son’s injuries. Both admitted that they were the only adults that had contact with the child during the time frame that the injuries occurred.