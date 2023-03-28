Tuscaloosa orchestra helping get kids interested in music

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Danny Francis

Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra held their annual Young Person’s Concert at the Moody Music Center.

The concert is designed to expose children and their families to the orchestra. Organizers hope by doing this it could pique a child’s interest in music lessons or practicing playing an instrument. The theme of the show was space with emphasis on the dwarf planets.

TSO Director Natassia Perrine spoke about the theme of the show and its origins.

“Kenyon Wilson, who is our principal trombone player who was also the composer of the score, he has a son who is obsessed with space,” Perrine said. “That is why he decided to compose this piece of music and I thought he did a really good job explaining how the parts of the orchestra work just like how a rocket ship would work then tied that in with space.”

Along with lots of high energy music, there were also dancers who played different planets during the show.

The next show and the season finale for the orchestra is Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m.