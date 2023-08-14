Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest, 5K returns Oct. 28

Get ready to eat, drink and maybe even run a 5K to benefit the American Cancer Society when Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest returns Oct. 28.

The German-themed festival presented by Visit Tuscaloosa features food and drinks alongside family-friendly entertainment.

This year, the event is happening 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Druid City Social, 301 Greensboro Ave. in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Multiple craft breweries local and beyond will be on hand, and vendors have German food, pretzels, desserts, soft drinks and more.

The 5K run begins at 9 a.m. in downtown Tuscaloosa. Early-bird registration is $45 through Aug. 20, and includes race entry, a race T-shirt, exclusive commemorative beer stein, free admission to Oktoberfest and a free beer for runners 21 and older. Prices increase after Aug. 20. You can sign up for the race and check out all the details right here.

And you won’t wanna miss the wiener race. Wiener dogs, that is, as Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter presents a dachshund race.

Other fun events include a stein-holding contest, a traditional “tapping of the keg” and live music, including German band Oompah-Calypse.

“Visit Tuscaloosa is thrilled to host Tuscaloosa Oktoberfest alongside Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and their 5k race,” said Visit Tuscaloosa president and CEO Kelsey Rush in a statement. “We understand our community desires more events, and given the connection to Mercedes as well as our Sister City in Schorndorf, Germany, we feel confident this can become an annual festival our community looks forward to each year.”

Oktoberfest general admission tickets are $10 and includes a commemorative stein. They’ll be available beginning Sept. 1 right here. Children 12 and younger get in free.

A select number of VIP tickets are available for $75. Those tickets include food, access to indoor restrooms and more benefits.