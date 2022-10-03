Tuscaloosa OKs new extended stay hotel on Jack Warner Parkway

Another hotel is coming to Tuscaloosa, this time on Jack Warner Parkway.

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the new extended stay hotel on Tuesday, and the six-story Westin-affiliated hotel will be called Element.

It will be built near the former Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama location near 21st Avenue, close to the intersection with Greensboro Avenue.

The new hotel will include a fitness center, bar and dining areas, alongside a bicycle borrowing program and a charging station for electric vehicles.