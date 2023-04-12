Tuscaloosa OKs 55-home subdivision near Cottondale

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Karnera Gafford

The Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously approved the Branchwater development, which will allow new homes to be built in the Cottondale area. Homes in the development will be one or two stories, three to five bedrooms and range from 1,700 to 3,600 square feet.



That’s great news for the city, said city planning director Zach Ponds, because there aren’t enough homes to go around for buyers.

“It will provide well-needed housing,” Ponds said. “We’re pretty low on housing stock right now, so 55 more single family homes will definitely benefit the city.”

The development will also help people who work in industries outside the city, Ponds said.

“People who maybe work at Mercedes or something like that (can live a little closer) than coming all the way into Tuscaloosa and fighting traffic all day,” Ponds said. “I think that is going to be a primary clientele for these types of houses.”



Homes in the development will start at $290,000.