Tuscaloosa native Edgar Ross inducted into Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

The late Tuscaloosa native Edgar Ross is officially a member of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame.

Ross, who had the nickname “Mad Dog”, was one of 12 fighters that was inducted into the Alabama hall of fame this past weekend in a ceremony that was held in Gadsden, Ala. Ross’ induction was under the “Old Timer” category, which celebrates boxers whose last professional fight was at least 40 years ago.

In his career, Ross had a record of 57-2-1 with 52 wins by knockout.

Jay Deas, the President of Skyy Boxing Gym and Boxing Promotion, says Ross is one of the best boxers of Alabama’s past.

Ross passed away ten years ago, in 2012, which is actually five years before Alabama created it’s Boxing Hall of Fame (2017).

“I wish we had started this earlier to get some of these guys that have passed away before they passed away,” Deas said. “I’m so glad we did get it started because we’re actively seeking out the best fighters of Alabama’s past. That’s the legacy that the Hall of Famers are leaving. They’re passing on to the younger fighters, you can do this too, you can do what we did and be a Hall of Famer.”

Ross was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with eleven others. In the Professional Boxer division, James Hughes, Pete Taliaferro and Randall Yonker were inducted. In the Amateur Boxer Toughman division, Clinton Jackson and Lane Killian were inducted. Tillman was inducted into the Old Timer division with Ross. Charles Leverette and Ross Fields were inducted into the Manager Trainer Promoter division, and Sonny Cauthen and Sonny Gunnells were inducted into the support personnel division.

There are now 37 boxers in the Alabama Hall of Fame.

There were 13 fights at Rumble by the River during the induction, and Tuscaloosa native Andre Harris fought in the light heavyweight division against Dowen Pugh.

Harris won with a knockout two minutes and three seconds into the first round and now has a 3-0-0 professional record.