Tuscaloosa native commits to University of Mobile

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Former standout softball player at Hillcrest High School Gracie Vanderford will continue her career at the collegiate level at the University of Mobile.

Vanderford spent the last two seasons just two miles up the road at Shelton State Community College.

In her sophomore campaign, Vanderford led Shelton with a .351 batting average with 10 homers and 49 RBIs.