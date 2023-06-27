Tuscaloosa National Airport repaving terminal ramp

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Chaney Scott

Tuscaloosa National Airport is really taking off.

Currently, the airport is repaving its terminal ramp, which is the only space at the airport that can accommodate large aircraft.

The project is being funded 90% by federal grants, 5% by the state and 5% by the city of Tuscaloosa. Airport Director Jeff Powell said these grants are .

Several renovations are in the works for existing infrastructure, too. Powell said TCL’s goal handling more aircraft.

“We are trying to expand our services so that more people can take advantage of the airport,” Powell said. “But we are very proud that, as the airport is today, we have a $48 million annual economic impact. So someone may not be able to directly use the airport, but it definitely benefits the community.”

Construction of the terminal ramp is scheduled for completion by the end of August, just in time for football season.

The city of Tuscaloosa created a master plan for the airport that was unveiled last year. You can check out everything that’s happening in the future right here.