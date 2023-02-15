Tuscaloosa moving forward with county jail updates

The Tuscaloosa County Jail is expanding, and on Wednesday Tuscaloosa County Commissioners discussed next steps on that road.

What’s needed now is a temporary jail site for inmates while the areas they’re usually housed in are altered. The temporary site will be located on the jail’s property.

The overall plan includes tearing down the oldest portion of the jail and building what will become a new, secure behavioral health and medical unit.

Updates should be complete in about two years.