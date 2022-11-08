Tuscaloosa ministry aims to lower the crime rate

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Karnera Gafford

Tuscaloosa churches are partnering with residents to keep gun violence down in our communities.

Local organizations like Restoration Ministries hope to help people before the crime is committed. The nonprofit agency partners with more than 40 local organizations committed to finding solutions.

Its latest meeting was held at Stillman College Saturday, Nov. 7.

“We are old people,” said Restoration Ministries member Tommy Woods. “We are trying to make a difference, but the young people, they know what is going on. We hope more students get involved because they do know what is going on in the community.”

The organization hopes these types of solution-based meetings will help get the community back on track.