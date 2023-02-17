Tuscaloosa McFarland Chick-fil-A is moving. Across the street

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison Carmouche-Soward

A Tuscaloosa fast-food favorite is making a big, but short-distance move. The Chick-fil-A drive-thru on McFarland Boulevard is moving across the street and in front of Bowlero.

Construction began Tuesday with the demolition of the old Alabama Fire College building.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said the move will hopefully improve traffic flow along McFarland Boulevard.

“The restaurant is in a terrible spot right now,” Tyner said. “At times traffic is blocked on McFarland Boulevard. The new restaurant will be a big improvement.”

The new restaurant will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating space, making this location more like the ones on Skyland Boulevard and in Northport.