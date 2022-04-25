Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup set for Saturday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Mayor Walt Maddox and the city of Tuscaloosa will be hosting the Mayor’s Cup 5K for Pre-K Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The Mayor’s Cup is raising money for the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative, which aims to expand pre-K access for Tuscaloosa children. Since the inaugural Mayor’s Cup in 2007, the race has raised over $325,000 to support preschoolers throughout the area.

The 5K is open to all ages and participants are welcome. Registration is $25. For more information, visit tuscaloosamayorscup.com.