Tuscaloosa Mayor’s Cup set for Saturday

WVUA 23 Digital,
Mayors Cup

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Mayor Walt Maddox and the city of Tuscaloosa will be hosting the Mayor’s Cup 5K for Pre-K Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The Mayor’s Cup is raising money for the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative, which aims to expand pre-K access for Tuscaloosa children. Since the inaugural Mayor’s Cup in 2007, the race has raised over $325,000 to support preschoolers throughout the area.

The 5K is open to all ages and participants are welcome. Registration is $25. For more information, visit tuscaloosamayorscup.com.

Categories: Local News

Related