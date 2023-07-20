Tuscaloosa mayor continues town hall series Saturday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Winter Steele

Have more thoughts and questions about leadership in the city of Tuscaloosa? Mayor Walt Maddox and District 3 City Councilor Norman Crow are continuing the Summer Town Hall series on Saturday.

Tuscaloosa residents have another opportunity to come out and discuss concerns, plans, and ideas in regard to Tuscaloosa leadership. These meetings are held in accessible community locations throughout the city and are informal come-and-go style.

This Saturday, July 22, is the third meeting in the series and will be hosted at Heritage House North River from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Can’t make it on Saturday? Don’t worry, the next scheduled meeting is Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy from 6 to 7 p.m.