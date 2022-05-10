Tuscaloosa man facing theft charges in wake of police chase

A 23-year-old man from Tuscaloosa is facing charges after being accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Tuscaloosa Police on a chase that ended in Greene County.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a victim called police and reported his Land Rover had been stolen while he was picking up a to-go order at a restaurant on the Strip just off the University of Alabama campus.

The victim used a GPS tracker and informed authorities that his vehicle was traveling west on Interstate 20/59. Alabama State Troopers attempted stopping the vehicle near the 52-mile marker, and the driver eventually stopped at the Knoxville exit and ran into the woods.

Tuscaloosa Police conducted an extensive search before capturing 23-year-old Stone Michael McDowell of Tuscaloosa.

McDowell was charged with first-degree theft and was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

TPD’s Patrol Division, K9 Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Helicopter Division were involved in the chase, as were the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.