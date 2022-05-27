Tuscaloosa man facing drug charges after Thursday bust

A Tuscaloosa man is facing several felony charges after West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents recovered illegal drugs at his home Thursday.

Marzette Thomas Jr., 35, is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $4.6 million.

Agents seized five guns, including three that had been reported stolen, $55,000 in cash, 50 grams of MDMA, three Oxycontin pills, 29 pounds of marijuana edibles, 76 grams of synthetic marijuana and 34 pounds of marijuana.

Thomas was charged with trafficking marijuana, synthetic marijuana and meth, failure to affix a tax stamp and second-degree receiving stolen property.

At the time of his arrest Thursday, Thomas was serving a three-year sentence in custody of Tuscaloosa Community Corrections for a 2018 arrest.