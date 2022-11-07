Tuscaloosa man facing child porn charges

A Tuscaloosa man is facing charges of disseminating child porn after he was indicted by a grand jury last month.

Jamal Coy Patton Al-Sayyad, 35, was indicted on Oct. 5 and was arrested Oct. 28 on 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17. He was released Oct. 28 after posting his $30,000 bond.

His charges stem from an investigation conducted in August by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators were assisted by the University of Alabama’s Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force.