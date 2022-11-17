Tuscaloosa man facing capital murder charges after infant son dies

crime, handcuffs

A Tuscaloosa man is facing capital murder charges after the death of his infant son today.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Family Crimes Division began their investigation after police were called to a Tuscaloosa home early Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive 5-month-old boy.

The child was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and then to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, where he remained hospitalized until he was taken off life support before noon Thursday.

Investigators determined the child had suffered injuries consistent with abuse.

Zoe Floyd Michael Jr., 29, was charged with capital murder Thursday afternoon. Michael was the only adult home in the hours before the child became unresponsive.

Michael is being taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and will be held with no bond.