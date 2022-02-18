Tuscaloosa man dies in fatal wreck Thursday

A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon killed a man from Tuscaloosa and injured three others.

The wreck happened around 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 11 near the 70-mile marker, bout 5 miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Alimayo Jordan, 41, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with an SUV. Jordan, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV and two passengers in Jordan’s vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.