Tuscaloosa man charged with rape, sodomy in 20-year-old case

crime, handcuffs

A man from Tuscaloosa is facing multiple charges for alleged sex offenses dating back at least two decades.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest Thursday of Michael Eugene Hearing, 54, who was indicted April 26 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and incest.

Investigators said the crimes happened in Hale County around 20 years ago, and were only recently investigated by the Attorney General’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Hearing was placed in the Hale County Jail, where he was later released on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, Hearing faces a maximum penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of as much as $120,000 between on the rape and sodomy charges. The incest charges carry a maximum penalty of one year and a day in prison to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.