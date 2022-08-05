Tuscaloosa man charged with child porn possession

A Tuscaloosa man is facing charges after investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force discovered illegal pornography on his electronic devices.

Michael Andrew Fisher Tubbs, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with eight counts of possession of obscene material depicting someone younger than 17. Tubbs remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $120,000.

The WAHTTF received information about possible pornography before getting warrants and searching Tubbs’ home last month.

Warrants were obtained Thursday before Tubbs was taken into custody.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Division and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.