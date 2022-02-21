Tuscaloosa man arrested on DUI charges after Sunday crash

A Tuscaloosa man is facing DUI charges and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North and University Boulevard Sunday evening.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Jimmy Alan Brooks, 27, was driving a pickup north on Lurleen Wallace when he struck the side of a sedan traveling east on University Boulevard.

The sedan’s driver was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and is still being treated for serious injuries.

Members of the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit charged Brooks with first-degree assault, driving under the influence and failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.

Brooks was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday with a bond set at $45,000. The case remains under investigation, and Brooks’ may be facing more charges, police said Monday.