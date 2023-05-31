Tuscaloosa man arrested on child porn charges Wednesday

A Tuscaloosa man is facing charges after investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested him on suspicion of using social media sites to sell child pornography.

Thomas Katrell Connor, 23, was charged with dissemination of obscene material depicting persons younger than 17 engaged in obscene acts.

Connor was arrested May 31 after investigators went to his home with a search warrant. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Cyber Intelligence Unit assisted with the investigation.