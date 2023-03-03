Tuscaloosa leaders hear District 2 residents’ concerns Thursday

By WVUA 23 Reporter Gracie Johnson

Tuscaloosa City Council Member Raevan Howard hosted a community meeting for District 2’s residents as a way to connect city leaders with residents.

City employees offered residents updates on the Benjamin Barnes YMCA, the relocation Liberty Recycling and other important issues for District 2.

John Williams was one of many community members who brought up neighborhood concerns. In his case, he wants the city to fix his home flooding.

“They spend all this money elsewhere, on the Riverwalk and everywhere,” Williams said. “I am a senior citizen. I need something done for my property, too. I’m not angry with them for fixing something at the Riverwalk, but I live here, too. Fix what you messed up.”

Howard said complaints like these are exactly why they hosted this meeting.

“I want my community to know, especially in West Tuscaloosa, that they matter,” Howard said. “I am very much aware of their concerns and their problems and I am trying my hardest to add value and quality of life in our community. I’m also trying to make sure that we’re doing our part to encourage and get the interest of future businesses.”

Many residents said they’re looking forward to changes discussed at Thursday’s meeting.

“To invest over $10 million into the western community, that is great,” said Kennita Bryant. “Our children will be thrilled to have these amenities in our backyard. I am excited to see how this is going to pan out.”

If you missed the meeting on Thursday you can see a recording shared on Howard’s Facebook page.