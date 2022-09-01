Tuscaloosa job fair gives people a second chance at a career

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

TUSCALOOSA – West AlabamaWorks and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office teamed up this week to help job-seekers with criminal records start their careers.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said Tuesday’s event was about ensuring residents aren’t held down by their past.

“It’s a job fair and hiring event for anyone” said Webb “Though, we were focused on people with a criminal history.”

More than 10 employers participated.

“There are a variety of jobs,” said Webb. “Factory jobs, learning HVAC, electrical or plumbing. It just really runs the gamut.”

The Dannon Project, a criminal reform group based in Birmingham, attended the event with its own mission: Helping those with criminal histories get back on their feet. The organization was there to help job candidates write resumes and cover letters, offer interviewing tips and assist in the job search itself if needed.

Dannon Project client Colton Cook said he’s fortunate events like these exist, and the city is doing a wonderful thing for people like him.

“I came today because I was looking for a job,” he said. “We all go through hard times but if we apply ourselves and show we want something better then the community will respond.”

If you missed the event and still want to apply for a job you can do so through West AlabamaWorks.