Tuscaloosa hosts its first professional ladies golf tournament

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

TUSCALOOSA – More than 100 world-class golfers are traveling to Tuscaloosa to compete in a 54-hole tournament by the Ladies Professional Golf Association this weekend.

Ol’ Colony Golf Course is hosting the LPGA event and they expect to see a large crowd.

“The Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic is open to the public,” said Kelsey Rush of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports. “It is free to the public to attend so we would absolutely love for our community to come out to support these women.”

The tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and ends around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

**-**