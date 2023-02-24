Tuscaloosa hosting softball tournament benefiting cancer awareness

What was called the Patriot Classic for nearly two decades is now the Gena Frith Classic. The softball tournament is held in Tuscaloosa and features around 50 high school teams from around the state.

This name change is in honor of Hillcrest High School employee Gena Frith, who has breast cancer.

Proceeds from the tournament are going to DCH Foundation’s DCH Breast Cancer Fund.

“We project $370,000 of economic impact,” said Visit Tuscaloosa Executive Director of Sports Stan Adams. “That’s huge for us. It kicks off our softball, baseball season out at Bowers Park. Every single year we look forward to this.”

Tournaments like these do a lot for the economy, Adams said, because visitors stay in local hotels, eat at restaurants and visit local attractions.

The tournament lasts through Saturday.