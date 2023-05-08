Tuscaloosa hosting household hazardous waste disposal day June 3

If you live in Tuscaloosa, it’s time to gather up all your household hazardous waste: the city is hosting its annual disposal day Saturday, June 3.

So what is “household hazardous waste”? It’s discarded, used or leftover portions of products containing toxic chemicals. Think paint thinner and batteries.

Items dropped off will be neutralized and recycled or safely disposed.

Tuscaloosa County residents can drop off household hazardous waste between 8 a.m. and noon at the city’s Public Safety Logistics building, 3311 Reese Phifer Ave.

Waste will not be accepted from commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations or residents outside Tuscaloosa County.

Participants will be asked to stay in their vehicles while city staff members unload items.

Accepted items include:

Household cleaners

Automotive fluids, antifreeze, oil and gasoline

Paint or paint thinner

Herbicides, lawn chemicals and fertilizers

Pool chemicals

Batteries and light bulbs

Propane tanks

Pesticides

Items that will not be accepted include:

Tires

Medical waste

Electronics

Non-residential waste

Waste from outside Tuscaloosa County

For questions, please call Tuscaloosa 311.