Tuscaloosa hosting city worker job fair Thursday

Looking for a job and like working outside? The city of Tuscaloosa has a job fair this week with positions on offer you might find interesting.

Tuscaloosa’s Human Resources Department is hosting a Meter, Landscaping and Fleet Services Career Fair Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market.

Interviews will be conducted on-site for positions including meter reader, crew worker, senior crew worker and fleet services mechanic.

Pay and employment requirements vary by position, but you can check out the jobs available alongside their salaries right here.

Benefits include paid time off, health insurance and membership into the Retirement Systems of Alabama.