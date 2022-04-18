Have junk hanging around the house? Spring Clean-Up is April 30
By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday
Need to get rid of some stuff? The Tuscaloosa County Commission is teaming up with Waste Management for its annual Spring Clean-Up April 30.
The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and collection containers will be placed in several spots around Tuscaloosa County. Household/kitchen garbage and hazardous waste are not allowed. There is no charge for this service.
If you have any questions, contact the Tuscaloosa County Solid Waste Department at 205-464-8825.
Here are drop-off locations:
- Commission District 1:
- Camp Coker, 13600 U.S. Highway 82 West
- Camp Samantha, 17504 Finnell Road
- Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department, Ballfield parking lot, Alabama Highway 171
- Commission District 2:
- Alabama Highway 216/Woodland Lake Road near Rockhouse
- Alabama Highway 216/Keenes Mill Road
- 5826 Keenes Mill Road
- Coaling Fire Department, 15150 U.S. Highway 11 North)
- Commission District 3:
- Big Sandy Elementary School, 11950 Upper Hull Road
- Englewood Elementary School, 10300 Old Greensboro Road
- Maxwell Elementary School, 11370 Monticello Road
- Commission District 4:
- Foster’s Grocery Store, 13474 U.S. Highway 11 South
- Buhl Elementary School, 11968 Buhl School Road
- Intersection of Pearson Circle and Unity Road