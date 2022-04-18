Have junk hanging around the house? Spring Clean-Up is April 30

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

Need to get rid of some stuff? The Tuscaloosa County Commission is teaming up with Waste Management for its annual Spring Clean-Up April 30.

The event is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and collection containers will be placed in several spots around Tuscaloosa County. Household/kitchen garbage and hazardous waste are not allowed. There is no charge for this service.

If you have any questions, contact the Tuscaloosa County Solid Waste Department at 205-464-8825.

Here are drop-off locations: