Tuscaloosa helps United Way kick off latest fundraising campaign

The staff at the City of Tuscaloosa spent some time Thursday showing support for an agency that helps so many people in need in West Alabama. The United on the Plaza event was held at Government Plaza.

The tailgate themed event featured music by The Locked Band, food trucks, and information from some united way partner agencies.

They included Red Cross, The Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama, and Sickle Cell Association of West Alabama.

The event officially kicked off the United Way campaign for the City of Tuscaloosa.

“The United Way helps so many different agencies which all touch different citizens throughout the community,” said Brandy Johnson who is a City of Tuscaloosa employee. “So, we just want to make sure we are giving back to our community and helping make it a better place for everyone.”

For more information on how you can get involved and donate to United Way of West Alabama, visit their website at uwww.org.

-kn