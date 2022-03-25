Tuscaloosa Half Marathon kicks off Saturday

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Sierra Fletcher

Get your running shoes ready: The Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Half Marathon and 5K kicks off Saturday morning. The half marathon starts at 7 a.m., the 5K starts at 7:30 a.m., and packet pickup begins on-site at 5:30 a.m.

The event benefits Arts ‘n Autism, an after-school program and summer camp supporting children with autism.

Runners start and finish at the Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa, which is also the site of an event after-party featuring snacks from Publix, pizza from Heat Pizza Bar and beer for those 21 and up.

Registration is still open for both events: the half-marathon is $120 plus fees, and the 5K is $45 plus fees. Your entry comes with a swag bag including a racing bib, T-shirt and more. You can register right here, or register on-site the day of the race.

Traffic note: The following roads will be impacted between 6 a.m. and noon Saturday: