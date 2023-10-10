Tuscaloosa getting Safe Haven Baby Box later this year

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Josie Wahl

Not everyone who gives birth is living in a situation that ensures success for mom and child, and some of those new mothers find themselves choosing between their own safety and that of their newborn. That’s why the National Safe Haven Alliance has been working toward ensuring desperate mothers have a place they can take their newborns for a better chance.

On June 1, the Alabama legislature passed a bill expanding the rules on where and how newborns can be surrendered safely and anonymously. Under the old rules, new mothers had 72 hours to surrender their babies, and they could only be surrendered at a hospital.

With the new rules, moms have up to 45 days and can also give their babies up at any fire station staffed by emergency personnel.

In Tuscaloosa and several other cities around the state, an anonymous donor has paid for the installation of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. The first box will be placed at Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Station No. 1, located at 1501 Greensboro Ave.

These boxes allow new moms to hand over their child without interacting with anyone; once a baby is inside the box and the door is closed, the fire station is alerted and emergency workers can take things from there.

Tucaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith said programs like these can give people hope in an often hopeless-feeling situation.

“I have seen when there is no hope and no other thing to do other than to place a child somewhere else or leave it on the doorstep,” Smith said. “I think it is a great thing that the state of Alabama did to allow firefighters to have these boxes at the fire station.”

Each box is estimated to be around $12,000, with an installation costs of $7,000 to $8,000.

Tuscaloosa’s first baby box will be installed in December and available for use early next year.