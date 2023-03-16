Tuscaloosa garbage collectors consider walking off the job

If you live in Tuscaloosa, your trash collection could be impacted if some city workers walk off the job.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said he and the city’s human resources director met with about 20 workers last week.

The purpose of the meeting was for the workers to voice their complaints about the Environmental Services Department.

Some of the employees tell us they are overworked, underpaid, and disrespected.

“Hopefully in due time, things will get better. I hope things will get better for this department as well. Because people should not be threatened and the supervisors should not have any type of retaliation, none whatsoever,” said Environmental Services Worker Eric Kemp.

This group of workers is responsible for the city’s garbage collection.

Tyner said their complaints will be discussed with the mayor’s office.

“The last thing we want to do is have a strike. That is the last thing we want and I don’t believe that is going to happen. The men have promised me that they have faith and trust the process and we will be working through it,” said Tyner.

The city’s environmental services department issued a statement.

“As our team members understand we serve the public and we will always fulfill that commitment. Since taking over leadership our team has expressed some legitimate concerns and we are positively working through those as any organization would.”

-kn