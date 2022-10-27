Tuscaloosa funding Bowers Park upgrades, school coaches, Chamber consulting

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

TUSCALOOSA – The city of Tuscaloosa had some great news this week for three local agencies.

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved nearly $1 million in funding Tuesday between the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

PARA is getting $235,000 for improvements at Bowers Park ahead of the Dixie Youth World Series in August. The funds will be used to enhance public address systems, telecommunication systems, electrical systems and concession stands.

PARA Director of Community Outreach and Athletics Jay Logan said this grant is a promising opportunity.

“It was a great investment from the city of Tuscaloosa,” said Logan. “In conjunction with Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, we presented an excellent opportunity for the entire community to host the 2023 Dixie Youth World Series at Bowers Park.”

Tuscaloosa City Schools is getting $500,000 as part of the Elevate Athletic Excellence Fund for the 2022-23 academic year. That money will be used to increase salaries for sports coaches and enhance schools’ sports.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is getting $175,000 in exchange for providing professional consulting and related services for economic development.