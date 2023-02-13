Tuscaloosa florist gearing up for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and many local businesses are geared up for the most romantic day of the year.

Pat’s Florist co-owner and manager John Norton said the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are busier than ever. In fact, he said this year it seems like everyone is in the mood for some red roses.

“Of course everybody loves roses,” Norton said. “Red roses are the most typical thing in the world. But then again, you have some ladies who want anything but roses.”

This year Valentines Day falls on a Tuesday. If you haven’t gotten anything for your special someone yet, time is running out.