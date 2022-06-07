Tuscaloosa firefighters emphasize car seat safety

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Mikayla Mosteller

Proper car seat installation can reduce child deaths by 71%, according to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit international organization dedicated to helping families keep their children safe.

Children should be in a car seat until they meet height and weight requirements usually listed on the side of the seat.

Northport Station No. 2 Fire Captain Jason Norris emphasized children should see the adults in their lives wearing seat belts, noting they will follow the lead.

He noted Alabama’s child safety laws require children younger than one year old or weighing less than 20 pounds should sit in rear-facing seats.

“If you have any questions about when they should turn around or when they are getting too big for the seat, you need to look at your specific seat recommendation that you bought,” he said.

Any fire station in Tuscaloosa County can help adults learn how to properly install their children’s car seats.

“You can call our station anytime if you are not sure if it’s put in correctly or you just need help putting it in,” Norris said.

For more information visit www.safekids.org.