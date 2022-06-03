Tuscaloosa fire station getting brand-new building

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

Tuscaloosa is getting a brand new Fire Station No. 6 near the intersection of Hargrove Road East and Loop Road.

The new station will replace an existing church on the property, and the project was approved by the Tuscaloosa City Council’s Public Projects Committee May 24.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief Randy Smith said this new station is a benefit for the whole community.

“Station No. 6 is a replacement for the station currently located at the VA (Medical Center),” Smith said. “The station’s 55 years old now and we’ve outgrown it. The fire service has changed dramatically over the last 50 years.”

Fire departments do a whole lot more than fighting fires these days, Smith said, including responding to medical emergencies.

At the current Station No. 6, Smith said, there’s nowhere firefighters can clean up their gear and there’s no area built for biohazards.

The new station will be built to hold a dedicated fire engine and other specialty services.

“We’re looking at it from several different points,” Smith said. “The VA had a good location for response. This offers a little bit better because now we’re able to go multiple directions, which will allow us to service not only the eastern portion but also take some runs off other stations that have higher workloads.”



Costs for the new station are estimated at around $4 million.