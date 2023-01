Tuscaloosa fire Saturday under investigation

A structure fire in Tuscaloosa is under investigation. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews posted pictures of the fire on its Facebook page.

According to the post, firefighters responded to Old Greensboro Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan., 7. When they got there they found a house and a barn on fire.

No injuries were reported.