Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue hosts fire expo Thursday

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue hosted a fire expo at the University Mall on Thursday afternoon in celebration of Fire Prevention Week.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and the National Fire Protection Association celebrated the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week.

The event had family-friendly attractions like live demonstrations, fire truck rides, bouncy houses and so much more.

Along with the opportunity to have some free fun, the event was also intended to strengthen the relationships between first responders and the communities they serve.

“It’s nice for the little kids to see firefighters in their uniform and out of their uniform so that they know what they are going to look like if they have to come to their house for a fire. It builds that relationship with the community,” said TFR Fire and Safety Educator Holly Whigham.