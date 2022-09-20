Tuscaloosa Farmers Market named best in state

tuscaloosa farmers market

The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market is a big hit, and now it has some accolades to drive the point home.

The 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration Awards deemed the Tuscaloosa Farmers Market Alabama’s best.

Each year between June and September, market shoppers and supporters can vote online for their favorite market through the American Farmland Trust and the Farmer’s Market Coalition.

This year, the Tuscaloosa Farmers Market was voted No. 1 in Alabama, 27th in the Southeast and 72nd in the United States.

“It is an honor to see our Farmers Market receiving such high recognition,” said Alexis Clark, City Venues Operations Manager. “We are grateful to everyone who voted for our market, but even more so to the patrons who regularly visit our weekly market to support our local farmers, artisans and vendors.”

The Tuscaloosa Farmers Market is open Saturdays year-round from 7 a.m. to noon at the Tuscaloosa River Market, located at 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

The market, which is operated by the City of Tuscaloosa, is free and open to the public.

Birmingham’s Market at Pepper Place placed No. 2. Check out Alabama’s rankings right here.